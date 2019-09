TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo family is asking for help finding their daughter that hasn’t been seen since last week.

Irisvette Rodriquez, 17, left her mother’s house without permission on September 11. Rodriquez hasn’t been heard from since.

- Advertisement -

She is 5’7 and 115 pounds with black hair and blonde tips.

Anyone with information on Rodriquez’s location is asked to call Tupelo Police Department.