Tupelo Police are investigating evening shooting in Lee Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting in Lee Acres.

Around 6 PM officers were notified about a shooting at a home on Fillmore Drive.

According to police, the homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law.

Both men were armed, and investigators say as the argument escalated the homeowner shot his father-in-law in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center, where he was last listed as stable.

The homeowner stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

No charges have been filed so far.

The case is expected to be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury for review.