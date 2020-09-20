Tupelo police diffuse a hostage incident

Tupelo police diffused a tense situation that was initially reported as a hostage incident.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-Tupelo police diffused a tense situation that was initially reported as a hostage incident.

Police responded to an apartment complex on Milford for a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived on the scene they were told the suspect was inside the apartment with a gun and possible hostages.

After nearly an hour officers were able to convince the suspect to come out of the apartment with his hands up.

The suspect had been involved in a fight with several other people earlier in the evening and was stabbed in the eye.

He was taken to NMMC for treatment.

No one else was inside the apartment with the suspect.

Police are questioning others who were involved in the fight that sparked the brief standoff.

More information should be released tomorrow.