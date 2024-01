Tupelo Police investigating a shooting at Hilldale Apartments

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A shooting in Tupelo leaves one person injured.

Around 5:00 Friday evening Tupelo Police received a report of a shooting at the Hilldale Apartments in the 300 block of Monument Drive.

One person was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center with injuries.

The investigation is in its earliest stages.

Tupelo Police are expected to release more information as it becomes available.