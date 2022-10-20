Tupelo police, Lee County deputies need help locating missing teen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, and Lee County Youth Court need your help to find a teenager who may have run away.

17-year-old Zariah Williams was reported missing on October second. She was last seen by her guardian on September 30th when she was dropped off at her aunt’s East Tupelo home for a weekend visit.

Zariah is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She could be in the Haven Acres area with her family. She also is known to frequent the Guntown and Houston areas.

If you know where Zariah Williams is call Lee County Youth Court.

