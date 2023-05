TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police need your help to find a burglary suspect.

On May 15th, around 7 AM, TPD responded to a call of a vehicle that had been burglarized in West Tupelo. Several other thefts took place in the area and the suspect described as a slender white male with dark hair was caught on video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477