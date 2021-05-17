Tupelo Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery

An adult and child are safe after being held at gunpoint and robbed.

Tupelo Police were dispatched to the Chesterville Road Apartments around 5 p.m. Sunday night for an armed robbery.

- Advertisement -

The adult victim stated that a Black Nissan Altima blocked the victim and their child into a parking spot at their apartment.

A male pulled out a handgun and took the victims 2015 grey Dodge Charger and their wallet.

The car was recovered abandoned on Monday around 1 a.m. In Clay County.

Both the victim and the child are unharmed.

If you have any information please contact the Tupelo Police Department.

This investigation is ongoing.