Tupelo prepares to update plans for city growth, development

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The All America City is looking to update its long-range plan to meet the community’s vision and goals.

The first step for the Comprehensive Plan 2040 is the formation of a steering committee, made up of professionals who live or work in Tupelo.

Once everyone has agreed to serve, the work will begin.

“We want this to be, are committed to ensuring this is an open process and the process is something Tupelo and its residents can be proud of,” said Tanner Newman, director of development services.

Tupelo’s Comprehensive Plan was last updated in 2008 and Newman said all departments will be involved in the update that will take the city to 2040.

“Each department will be represented on the Steering Committee to be sure that each department has a voice when these decisions are made,” Newman said.

While everything is in the early stages, any update to the Comprehensive Plan will certainly include housing. For several years, there was virtually no new home construction. That is not the case now, the Presley Subdivision in east Tupelo will include sixteen single-family lots and two townhouse lots. Planning for new home construction is vital to the growth of any city.

“Despite the economic uncertainty nationwide, the city of Tupelo can proudly report we are issuing as many construction permits today as we were a year ago, we are constantly reviewing and approving new residential contracts and new subdivisions,” he said.

The steering committee will also be asked to look at the city’s rental housing ordinance. Other areas that will be addressed include economic development, beautification, community development, and administration.

The first meeting for the steering committee is tentatively set for April. Newman said their work should take about a year, and an updated comprehensive plan should be ready by June 2024.

A consultant will be brought in to help the steering committee come up with an updated comprehensive plan. Newman said residents and business owners will have the opportunity to give their input through the process.

