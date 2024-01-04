Tupelo Salvation Army offers shelter from the cold

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) -As the temperatures drop, it can be dangerous and potentially deadly for those without a home.

It is early afternoon at the Tupelo Salvation Army, and there are a handful of people in the gym. Whenever the temperature hits 32 degrees, the gym is open for those who want a break from the cold weather.

“We have water, bathroom facilities and then we serve meals, lunch and dinner,” said Capt. LeAnna Marion.

The Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge has 55 beds available, and a cold weather shelter has an additional eighteen. If both of those are maxed out, the gym is available. But so far, Captain Marion says the extra beds haven’t been needed.

“You know there are those who don’t want to come , there are those who, because of the new programs we put into place, found housing, apartments, so we are really excited for those who have found more permanent housing opportunities,” Capt. Marion said.

Captain Marion points out that none of the assistance available, for those who want it, would be possible without community support. And the last Red Kettle campaign was a record breaker.

“We were able to raise over 177 thousand dollars, the previous record was 171,” she said.

And money collected during the Red Kettle campaign, funds the Salvation Army’s outreaches throughout the year.

“The Kettle program is our single biggest fundraising program for the entire year and that’s what helps to pay for all programs the Salvation Army will do for 2024,” Marion said.

Captain Marion also credits the large number of volunteers from the community, and she points out, there is always room for more.

During the recent Red Kettle campaign, sixty eight volunteers rang bells and collected money.

To volunteer at the Tupelo Salvation Army, call 662 842 9222.