Tupelo Salvation Army opens shelter for homeless veterans

The shelter will allow veterans to stay free of charge for up to six months

TUPELO, MISS. – (WCBI) – For months, workers have been transforming the old Salvation Army men’s dorm building into a shelter specifically for homeless veterans.

“We had numerous volunteer groups come in. My husband and I did a lot of the work ourselves. Floors had to come up, stained concrete, paint, new lighting, there was plumbing and electrical work. It really is a facelift on the old dormitory,” said Capt. Leanna Marion.

There is enough room for eight men, an activity room for socializing and fellowship, a washer and dryer, and a shower.

Before the new space was available, veterans stayed in the Jim Ingram Red Shield Lodge. However, a veteran-specific dorm was needed because of the unique needs and common bond shared by those who have served. People at Red Shield Lodge can stay for four months, while being charged a small weekly fee, the guidelines are different at the veteran’s shelter.

“Maximum stay for six months for the veterans, and because our veterans have given such a high personal cost to our country in service, we will serve them cost free. So it won’t be any fees for them to be able to stay,” Capt. Marion said.

Captain Marion said having a space specifically for veterans means the Salvation Army is eligible to apply for grants to help pay for housing the heroes, and other costs, such as regular maintenance, and utilities.

