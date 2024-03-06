Tupelo Salvation Army volunteers prepare ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s Salvation Army feeds hundreds of hungry people every day, but they can’t do it without the community’s help.

All day, volunteers have been working hard preparing for the “Empty Bowls” fundraiser at the Tupelo Furniture Market. The event on Wednesday features restaurants, churches, and civic groups with samples of soup and other dishes.

This year marks the 25th year for “Empty Bowls” and Tupelo Salvation Army Captain Thomas Marion said providing a hot meal for the needy is a priority for the ministry.

“We feed almost 300 meals a day, 365 a year. We do that so anybody in our community who needs a meal has a place to go and this money here goes straight towards that,” said Marion.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door.

Doors open at 10:30 and people are encouraged to get there early.

Ticket holders also get a piece of custom pottery as they leave the event.

