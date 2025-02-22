Tupelo showcases rare & unique vehicles in “World of Customs” car show

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It is an opportunity to see some rare and restored cars this weekend in Tupelo.

More than 170 cars are on display at this weekend’s “World of Customs” Auto Show. There is everything from a 1926 Model T, to restored cars from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.

Exhibitors from as far away as Austria are showing their rare and unique vehicles at the show.

Christy Sullivan is co-owner of the auto show and says the popularity of older, restored vehicles is only growing. She said the old cars represent fond memories and a sense of nostalgia for many people.

“A lot say, I remember that car, I used to have a car like that, they are interested, it brings back nostalgia, makes people feel good, to see these things come back to life,” said Sullivan.

The World of Customs Auto Show runs through Sunday, February 23, it is all at Building Five of the Tupelo Furniture Market.

