Tupelo storm shelter relocates

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A storm shelter at a Tupelo park is relocated, because of major improvements at the popular attraction.

A new entrance, along with expanded parking, is being constructed at Ballard Park. A storm shelter that was located on West Main was close to the construction, so the decision was made to move the shelter.

That shelter was moved south, near the soccer fields, on Westgate Drive. Parks and Rec Director Alex Farned said the new location is easily accessible and is in a well-known location.

“As we get into tornado season, unfortunately, we wanted to keep it here and make it in a really good spot, due to that construction, we felt like this was the best place to do it because everybody knows where Ballard Park is and it is very accessible to everybody,” said Farned.

Construction on the new entrance and expanded parking should be completed this summer.

