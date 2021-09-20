Tupelo Teacher Gets A Surprise As Her Husband Returns From Deployment

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – It was a tearful reunion for a teacher at Tupelo’s Early Childhood Education Center, as her husband surprises her with an early homecoming.

Navy Petty Officer Seth Dover was guest of honor during a morning assembly at ECEC. His wife, Talana, who is a special education teacher, thought her husband wouldn’t be home until December.

Students and teachers were dressed up as super heroes, to welcome a true hero back home.

“It’s wonderful to have him back, we’ve missed him for almost a year now, so it’s wonderful to have him back,” Talana said.

” To elaborate on that, every time I leave, something major tears up, so I wasn’t gone a month and the washing machine went out so I got a little repairs to do when I get home,” Officer Dover said.

Talana was given the rest of the day off after the surprise homecoming. This is Officer Dover’s second deployment, his first was to Afghanistan.