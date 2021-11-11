Tupelo is teaming up with one of the city’s largest employers for a tire recycling event

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Tupelo is teaming up with one of the city’s largest employers for a tire recycling event.

On Saturday, people can bring tires to Cooper Tire, between 8 and noon. The company will take the used tires to a recycling center for proper disposal.

Tires that are improperly stored, or dumped alongside the roads can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Organizers say many people don’t know that trash crews won’t pick up tires for disposal.

“Can’t put them on side of the road, public works won’t pick them up, Waste Management won’t pick up if you put it in the trash can so this is the proper way to dispose of them,” said Marcus Gary, Community outreach Coordinator.

The tire recycle day is a joint effort between Keep Tupelo Beautiful and Cooper Tire.