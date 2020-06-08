Tupelo teenager receives scholarship from state treasurer

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A high school student’s efforts to help others during the COVID-19 crisis was recognized by the State Treasurer.

Aidan Wilson, 15, was surprised with a $529 “Tell Me Something Good” Scholarship.

The Tupelo resident daily serving breakfast at “Saints Brew”, a feeding program at All Saints Episcopal Church.

The scholarship is sponsored by State Treasurer David McRae and highlights the work of young people who are making a positive difference in their communities.

“You normally hear about young people staying at home, wanting to play on the computer, not going outside, not doing things but we have noticed over 300 submissions from around the state has shown that is not the case with young people, they are doing everything from making masks, making breakfasts like Aidan,” McRae said.

“I’ve been in the fortunate circumstance of having my parents be able to keep their jobs and able to live comfortably through all this, I know there are some people who can’t struggling economically and healthwise, and if i can do something to help out, even as small as giving breakfast, I’m happy to,” Wilson said.

Aidan will be a junior at Tupelo High School. He plans to pursue a career in music after graduation and he hopes to go to Vanderbilt University.