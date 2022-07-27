Tupelo teenager learns value of hard work with lawn service

Travis Moore startes his lawn service as a way to make money and now is building his business

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo teenager is learning about the value of hard work, through a business he started.

It may be his summer vacation, but Travis Moore has work to do.

The 14-year-old Tupelo teenager started cutting yards a few years ago after his parents bought a lawnmower and other equipment.

Travis gets his customers by going door to door, and sometimes, his little brother Chevion helps out, but not every day.

“He’s at the house currently asleep,” Moore said.

Travis started T M Lawn Service as a way to make money on his own and he says running his own business has taught him a lot and he has a message for fellow teens.

“I used to be a troubled child, I’m not going to sugarcoat anything, but it’s the point of getting things the right way, doing it the right way. It teaches you when you work hard, you can get what you want, now that I’m working I can buy what I want and I don’t have to wait for my parents to get it, I can go get it myself, it’s a joy and happiness, being able to get what you want on your own time,” Moore said.

Travis’ parents say they believe their son has been inspired by watching their example.

“We all get up in the morning and go to work and we want our kids to take on the opportunities we have, a lot of kids don’t see their parents going to work, they don’t have parents together, causes conflict, so we are all about keeping them all together,” said Jacqueline Rockmore.

When school starts back, Travis’ work won’t stop, he will continue his lawn service in the evenings and on weekends, building his business, one yard at a time.

For information about how to reach T M Lawn Service, you can call 662-523-6399.