TUPELO, Miss (WCBI) – A stolen vehicle in Tupelo leads to an arrest in Benton County.

Thomas Clayton III, 41, of Tupelo, is charged with taking a motor vehicle.

Officers were called to Papa V’s on June 27th about a vehicle taken from the parking lot.

It was later found in Benton County, and Clayton was taken into custody on unrelated charges.

Earlier this week, he was formally charged and given a $25,000.