Tupelo’s 3rd annual “King Krawl” event takes place this weekend

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An event that brings the community together over the weekend of Elvis Fest takes place in Tupelo.

The third annual “King Krawl” begins this evening, June 6, with a pub crawl that takes ticket holders to restaurants and bars in the downtown area.

Then, on Saturday, the Brew and Music Fest is on. It features live music, food trucks, a free block party, and other attractions. There is also an Elvis costume contest on Friday evening.

Organizers say it is a great way to promote the community and local businesses.

“So the first night, young professionals, older people, like myself and then older than that, just a fun pub crawl to support your community and then Saturday, yes, there is a Brew Fest and it is super cool and we are so happy and honored they would come down but it is extremely family friendly,” said King Krawl Organizer Mitch McCamey.

“For the community and businesses downtown, it gets a lot of foot traffic and people will be in town for the Elvis Festival, so it is something to add on and something to do downtown Tupelo,” said King Krawl Organizer Kris Del Grande.

The King Krawl kicks off tonight with the pub crawl at 6 pm, and tomorrow is the music and Kraft Brew Fest.

You can find more information at the King Krawl Facebook page.

