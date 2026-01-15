Tupelo’s Bar B Q closings its doors after more than three decades

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – After more than three decades, one of the most popular Tupelo Bar B Q restaurants is shutting its doors.

Bar B Q by Jim will close for good at the end of February. Owner Jim Beane and his family opened the popular restaurant across from the cadence bank arena thirty two years ago.

Since then, the restaurant has been a popular lunch spot, especially for workers in the downtown and Fairpark districts. Beane has also operated a successful catering business.

He is also well known for providing food for Meals on Wheels, the annual Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball, and he is a big supporter of law enforcement.

Beane said he will miss his regular customers and longtime friends, but he wants to spend more time with his family.

