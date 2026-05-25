A man is dead after a boating accident in Demopolis, AL

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WCBI) – The Memorial Day Holiday isn’t quite over, but Alabama has already reported its first boating death of the season.

Bruce Kornegay of Woodstock, Alabama, was critically injured when he was thrown from his bass boat Sunday afternoon on Lake Demopolis near the Tombigbee River.

While in the water, Kornegay was hit by the boat.

He was taken to Whitfield Regional Hospital in Demopolis, but died of his injuries.

The Marine Patrol Division of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the accident, but troopers say Kornegay was not wearing a personal flotation device or using an emergency cut-off switch at the time of the incident.

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