Tupelo’s historic Lyric Theatre to get a major makeover

Tupelo Community Theatre will announce a capital campaign to collect money for the renovations

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – When Lisa Martin came on board as executive director of the Tupelo Community Theatre nearly two years ago, she knew that renovating and updating the Lyric was priority number one.

And in true theater fashion, they “took it from the top”.

“Once we started with the roof, we realized quickly the ceiling would need to be done sooner rather than later. I think almost the day we started work on the roof, the ceiling started to fall in,” Martin said.

The Lyric Theatre opened in 1912 as the Comus Theatre, hosting vaudeville and other live performances. In the 1930s, it became a movie theatre and has had a legendary history, serving as a morgue in the aftermath of the 1936 tornado. Elvis reportedly had his first kiss in the theatre, and he would also sit in the balcony with his African American friends.

Preserving the historic building is important, but also expensive.

“There are grants available, but the level of work we need is going to come close to a million dollars,” she said.

A capital campaign will start in August to raise a million dollars.

So far, the roof and ceiling have been replaced, the interior of the theatre has been repainted, and there is new lighting.

The next phase includes remodeling the lobby and restrooms, then the stage will be rebuilt.

For Lisa Martin, it’s much more than rehabbing an old building.

“My favorite thing about being in this position and being in this building are people who come off the street weekly. We have people who come in the door, who want to see where Elvis sat in the balcony. We have people come in and tell me memories of the first movie they saw here. This place is important,” Martin said.

For years, the Lyric Theatre has been described as a community theatre that is not only for the community but also by the community.

The upcoming capital campaign will allow community members to help ensure future generations have a unique space to celebrate the arts and showcase local talent.

It is estimated all the work to rehab the Lyric will take about five years.

