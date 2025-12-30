Tupelo’s newest restaurant opens in the historic Rankin House

Will Porter wanted to open a restaurant that also provides a popular spot for live music, and other activities .

“Porter’s on Main is family friendly, we want to create an environment where everyone feels welcomed, but also feels like home,” Porter said.

The historic Rankin House provides that feeling. The residence was Previously The Farmhouse workshop and event venue.

Porter says the layout of the old Rankin House offers a wide range of options for the new restaurant.

“We plan to have artists come and perform live music, we have a lot of open doors up front we can open, and have it playing throughout the building. Off to the left of bar is dining room, with tables, we have couches, we have game room and open space in the back,” Porter said.

There are also large screen TVs throughout the restaurant for sporting events, such as the Sugar Bowl.

General Manager Lisa Toten has extensive experience in the food service industry. She says it’s important for locally owned restaurants to not only survive, but also thrive.

“We started out social media, a month or so ago, to get the word out there, we want to create a space or everybody,” Toten said.

Porter and his team have been working hard the past few months, now they’re hoping for not only a strong opening week, but continued community support.