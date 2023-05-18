Tupelo’s Salvation Army will soon be under new leadership

Incoming captains have deep connections to the ministry

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo’s Salvation Army will soon get new leaders and they got a sneak peek at their next assignment.

Although she’s not officially on duty yet, Captain LeAnna Marion was busy leading a class on the origins of the banana split at Tupelo’s Salvation Army.

Captains LeAnna and Thomas Marion are coming to Tupelo from Decatur, Alabama, where they oversaw a homeless shelter, thrift stores, a food pantry, social services, and other programs.

Tupelo will be their fourth assignment as officers, but both have deep roots in the ministry.

“I was sort of born into the Salvation Army, dedicated as a baby. Grandparents were envoys in central territory up north, aunts and uncles became officers, my Dad was a social worker for Salvation Army, and I was a participant in many of the programs Salvation Army offers,” Capt. LeAnna Marion said.

“I was a recipient of Angel Tree. For many years, I would not have received anything for Christmas had it not been for the Angel Tree program. I grew up through youth programs they have, and they also taught me music,” Capt. Thomas Marion said.

The Marions will be taking the reins from Captains Heather and Rob Dolby. Captain Heather says she has been overwhelmed by the support from the community for the past two years.

“I was astonished how many people came out to support our events, like Empty Bowls, Thanksgiving Day luncheon, and bell ringing, not just to be recipients, but to volunteer. That has never really happened in my twenty years of Salvation Army officership,” said Capt. Heather Dolby.

“We are very excited to get here and work with people, neighbors in the community who are in the most need,” said Capt. LeAnna Marion.

Captains Leanna and Thomas Marion will be on site in late June. It won’t take them long to find out firsthand about the Tupelo Spirit and the willingness of volunteers to help the Salvation Army in its mission of preaching Jesus while meeting basic needs.

The Dolbys will be serving with the Salvation Army in Jacksonville, Florida.

