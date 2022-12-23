TVA/4-County plans address cold weather peaks

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (PRESS RELEASE) – 4-County Electric Power Association, and power companies throughout the Tennessee Valley eased power restrictions after a short call for help Friday.

With extreme cold weather set to blast the Golden Triangle area this weekend, TVA prepared for peak demand. However, TVA lost a significant part of its generation early Friday morning, resulting in an unprecedented call for Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan for cooperatives and municipalities across the Tennessee Valley (which includes the option of implementing rolling blackouts to members in 30-minute increments)

4-County was able to respond quickly with its own emergency response plan, beginning rolling blackouts while simultaneously working with the co-op’s large commercial customers to reach the required load reduction. TVA was able to curtail Step 50 in about a 2-hour time frame. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in this unprecedented situation,” said 4-County CEO Brian Clark.

4-County urges its member to continue practicing energy-efficient practices when and where they can.

Please visit www.4county.org for energy-efficient tips and tools for helping manage your energy use.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter