TVA announces preferred route for new transmission in GTR

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION (WCBI) – More power is coming to feed the energy needs of the Golden Triangle.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced on May 27 that it has identified its preferred route for a new transmission line that will cross Clay, Lowndes, and Oktibbeha Counties.

After receiving public input from virtual and in-person open houses and evaluating other factors, TVA chose a route believed to have the least impact on the area.

The new line will run about 19 miles, beginning at the Clay Substation on TVA Road in West Point and running south to the Artesia Substation on Mims Road in Lowndes County.

It will include single and double-pole structures along a 100-foot-wide right-of-way.

TVA will be meeting with property owners to obtain easements.

Surveys are expected to begin this Fall, with construction expected to start in Summer 2027.

