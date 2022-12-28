TVA investigates why rolling blackouts had to be implemented

TVA (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is taking responsibility and investigating why it implemented rolling blackouts during a recent arctic blast that sent temperatures down to the single digits.

TVA started asking local power companies to reduce power consumption this past Friday and Saturday.

A system-wide power reduction of at least 5% was required each day.

The utility corporation said it is conducting a review of what occurred and why. It plans to share the results and take corrective actions to manage future events.

This past Friday, TVA set supplied its highest amount of power on record.

It was also the first time the utility corporation implemented rolling blackouts in its 90-year history.

