TVA makes powerful investment in Lowndes Co.

CALEDONIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is making a powerful investment in Lowndes County.

TVA broke ground this morning, October 22, on a new natural gas-powered combustion turbine power plant just outside of Caledonia.

The 145-acre site will feature six units that will be able to send 500 megawatts of electricity to the grid.

Local leaders and TVA representatives say the plant will help energize the area’s economy, bringing 500 temporary jobs during the construction phase, permanent jobs once the facility goes online, more reliable electricity to the region’s growing manufacturing base, and a boost to American companies.

“The equipment that’s coming here is manufactured by GE in Greenville, South Carolina. So, it’s more American power, more American jobs for that. The transformers are North American-made as well, so there’s a lot of investment in America and in the community,” said TVA Major Projects/ Construction Vice President Roger Waldrop.

“When you bring infrastructure to an area, you bring other things, like, you know, plants, retail, housing, you know. So, the better your infrastructure is, you’re going to bring more things to the community and improve the community,” said Matt Furnari, District 1 Lowndes Co. Supervisors.

The Caledonia facility is expected to go online in late Spring 2028.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.