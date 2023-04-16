Two arrests are made after an altercation at KFC

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police officers arrested 18-year-old Jordyn Barrett and a 16-year-old male for a fight that led to gunfire at KFC. In the course of a physical altercation with Barrett, the 16- year-old male produced a firearm. The arrestees began fighting over the firearm, causing it to fire. All parties involved knew each other prior to this event. Barrett is charged with simple assault. The 16-year-old male, who will be referred

to youth court, was charged with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a

minor.

If you have information, please contact the Starkville Police Department.