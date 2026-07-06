Two arrests made in two separate felony cases in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police make arrests in two separate felony cases.
Thursday, officers received a report of an armed man trying to enter a home on Elderberry Street.
The suspect was identified as Clarence Lee. He was arrested later that day.
Lee is charged with one count of Burglary of a Dwelling.
His bond has been set at $75,000.
An investigation into damage to several vehicles has led to an arrest.
Lajerrius Venson is being charged with Malicious Mischief in connection with a case that began in mid-June when officers were called to Horton Street about damage to the tires on three vehicles.
Venson was arrested early last week.
His bond has been set at $40,000.