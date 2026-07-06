Two arrests made in two separate felony cases in Tupelo

Tupelo Arrest (Clarence Lee – Burglary Charge)

Tupelo Arrest (Lajerrius Venson – Malicious Michief Charge)

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police make arrests in two separate felony cases.

Thursday, officers received a report of an armed man trying to enter a home on Elderberry Street.

The suspect was identified as Clarence Lee. He was arrested later that day.

Lee is charged with one count of Burglary of a Dwelling.

His bond has been set at $75,000.

An investigation into damage to several vehicles has led to an arrest.

Lajerrius Venson is being charged with Malicious Mischief in connection with a case that began in mid-June when officers were called to Horton Street about damage to the tires on three vehicles.

Venson was arrested early last week.

His bond has been set at $40,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.