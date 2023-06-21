Two Booneville Police Officers were terminated, another demoted

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Booneville Police Officers have been terminated, and a third has been demoted.

Police Chief Michael Ramey confirmed that the Board of Aldermen took that action.

The officers who were fired have been identified as Austin Kidd and DJ Wilkerson.

Briley Strickland was demoted to patrolman.

Ramey said he could not comment further on specifics of the case, because it involves personnel matters.

Sources said the actions by the board involve officers’ interactions with a homeless man earlier this month.

