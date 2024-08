Two-car collision in Starkville leaves three people injured

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three people were seriously injured in Starkville after a two-car collision.

Starkville police said the accident happened near the intersection of Highway 25 and Abernathy Drive.

An adult was in one vehicle. In the second car, an adult and a child were injured.

All three wreck victims were flown out of the area for treatment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

