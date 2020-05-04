Two charged after 86 grams of cocaine found in Monroe County home

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 86 grams of cocaine found at a Monroe County home landed two people in jail.

Markel Robinson, 24, and Raheem Warren, 26, faced several drug charges.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant and found 118 grams of marijuana, 86 grams of cocaine and about $5,200 in cash.

Robinson was charged drug possession charges and drug-related child endangerment.

Warren was charged with two counts of possession with intent.

Both men were held in the Amory Jail.