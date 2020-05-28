Two charged in connection to drive-by shooting in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Two Pickens County men were charged in connection with some drive-by shootings.

Ronnie Hood, 19, and Oscar Sommerville, 26, were charged in the case.

- Advertisement -

Hood was charged with three counts of discharging a gun in an unoccupied vehicle.

Sommerville was charged with three counts of shooting into a vehicle. That’s according to jail documents.

Sheriff Todd Hall said the shootings happened in the Sapps and Old Sommerville School communities in the county.

A home and vehicle were hit by bullets.

More arrests were expected.

If you have any information on the shootings, call the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.