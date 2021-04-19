Two children have been hospitalized after being struck by a car

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two children are in the hospital after reportedly being hit by a car in Lee County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says the call first came out as a collision but troopers found out the kids were hit by a vehicle.

- Advertisement -

A spokesman from the Lee County School District says the accident happened about 7-15 this morning on Highway 178 between Skyline and Mooreville.

One student was taken from the scene by helicopter. Another was taken by ambulance.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the accident.