BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are dead following a shooting in Booneville.

Police Chief Michael Ramey said it happened around 11:44 Friday morning at home on South Lake Street.

One person, the chief said was pronounced dead on scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital there in Booneville and later died.

Police expect to release more details at a later time.

Right now the victims’ names are not being released.