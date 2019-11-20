Two dozen people laid off at Stark Aerospace plant in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – More than two dozen people at a Lowndes County plant will lose their jobs.

Sources told WCBI Stark Aerospace notified 25 people that their job would be ending.

- Advertisement -

The layoffs reportedly mark a shift in some products that are being made at the facility.

A company spokesman has not returned our call for comment about the job loss or any potential severance pay for the impacted employees.

The defense contractor was established in 2006 and is based in Lowndes County.