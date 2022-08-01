Two groups in Louisville host back to school drive for families

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- School is already in session for some students, and in Louisville a local organization invited families to receive free school supplies.

South Louisville Baptist Church partnered with the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club on Saturday for a back to school drive.

The organizations filled several tables with bookbags, markers, paper, pencils, and more.

Pre-K through fifth grade students were welcome to grab supplies along with free lunch.

Members believe it’s important to support the youth in the community.

” It’s very hard right now for parrots and everybody to get kids needs so we just wanna do our part and help give back to the community to help out the families that couldn’t actually get everything that they need to get their kids,” said Marlon Dungy.

” We’re trying to make a difference in the community with our kids, someone has stand for them. So we took a challenge of staying in for the kids to promote them and help them to turn it to somebody or something that they wanna do for their dreams. I know it’s not a lot but on a small scale you got to start small before he can go big,” said Vernon Eichelberger.

The Buffalo Motorcycle club and South Louisville Baptist Church will continue to donate to those in need during the year.