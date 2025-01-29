Two groups talk business plans for better park success

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City and county recreation departments can do more and do it better if they work together.

That was one of the messages from a study of the Lowndes County and City of Columbus Recreation Departments.

The two groups commissioned a consulting firm to come up with a comprehensive feasibility study and business plan for recreational facilities.

The results were presented at a public meeting last night.

One of the key takeaways from the study was both groups could be more successful if they could coordinate efforts, things like sharing fields for tournaments or even co-hosting events.

The two departments should look at the impact on the community as a whole.

“We need to combine efforts. We need to use each other’s strengths. And, we need to rely on each other, in order to build the most and the best, and the most long-lasting impact in our community,” said Lowndes County Recreational Director, Jennifer Claybrook.

“We’re trying to make sure that we have something for all the citizens to do. When I offer programs, it’s not just for the City of Columbus, it’s for whoever wants to come and play,” said Greg Lewis, Director of the Columbus Recreation Department.

The study and a survey will be posted on the Lowndes County Recreation Department’s website, so area residents can add further input.

