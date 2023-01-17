Two honorees recognized in special ceremony at Starkville’s Unity Park

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two longtime workers for civil rights and unity in Oktibbeha County now have a lasting memorial.

The late Judge Bernard Crump and Ava Moore were added to the names featured at Unity Park in Starkville during a special ceremony today.

Crump served as an Oktibbeha County justice court judge for almost 32 years. He was also the first Black since the reconstruction period to serve as superintendent in the North Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Moore was a longtime business owner and founding member of the Unity Park committee.

Their families said it’s an honor to have their loved ones’ lives and work remembered in such a special way.

“Oh, this community was everything. He loved the people here in this community, He loved his churches. He just poured his heart into the people of the city and county. And, I saw it every day, you know, as His child and he would be definitely smiling down from heaven right now. She didn’t necessarily need the spotlight,” said Ray Moore, Ava Moore’s son. “She just wants to see it done. And, you know, make an impact and that’s what that was you know, was heart at our heart.”

The program also featured keynote speaker Dr. Ronny Tucker.

You can find out more information about Unity Park and nominate future honorees on the organization’s website.

