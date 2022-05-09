Two indicted for Capital Murder in Northside shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are indicted in connection with a Columbus capital murder case.

Korey Harris and Keylon Stubbs are both charged with capital murder after a grand jury returned the indictment.

The duo is accused of killing 67-year-old Eddie Lee Gandy in June 2021.

At the time, Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers were called to Gandy’s 15th Avenue North home to check on him.

Investigators quickly believed someone had broken into Gandy’s house. Burglary is the underlying crime in the capital murder charge.

No trial date has been set for Harris or Stubbs.