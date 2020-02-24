One dead, one injured in Lee County shooting

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people suffered from gunshot wounds and a third was in custody for questioning following an afternoon shooting in the Skyline Community in Lee County.

Sheriff Jim Johnson said the shooting took place at a tire store on Highway 178, just after 3:00 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one victim in the store and the second about 150 yards away from where he had fled while continuing to shoot at his attacker.

Both victims were taken to the hospital where Sheriff Johnson said one died just before 5:00 p.m. The condition of the second person was not released.

Johnson said this is an isolated incident among the three involved.