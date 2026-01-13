Two lanes closed after an 18-wheeler flips on Highway 82 in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two lanes were closed on Highway 82 Westbound earlier today following an 18-wheeler truck accident.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office says they were one of the first responders on the scene near the Communiversity.

LCSO said an 18-wheeler dump truck veered off the road, hit a bridge, and flipped.

Debris flew from the truck onto the highway including a diesel gas tank.

Diesel fluid spilled on the road and into the creek.

LCSO says the driver was alive when taken in the ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital.

A spokesman for the Mississippi Highway Patrol says MDEQ and MEMA were contacted regarding clean-up of the fuel spill from the creek.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says the damage was extensive.

“Everything that’s attached to that truck was in pieces across the bridge so parts of motors, transmissions, the body of the truck itself. Just pieces everywhere. So it was a lot of debris that we had to get cleaned off the bridge so we could open the lanes back up”

The sheriff’s office says Lanes were closed for 15-20 minutes.

The cause of the accident is unknown.

Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

