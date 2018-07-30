Two local restaurants team up to raise money

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Hucks and Zachary’s team up to help two local families.

Last year they helped bring in more $35,000 and this year, they’re hoping to bring in even more.

- Advertisement -

The second annual Because of Hayden festival took place in Columbus Sunday.

The event was created to honor local musician Hayden Allen who passed away suddenly from a heart condition.

“Well, it was just a way to give back because Hayden meant so much to the community and just his overall spirit. Everybody that knew him wanted to do something and so that’s what this is is a combination of a lot of his friends and family coming together to just start an awareness of trying to be charitable within the community,” said Bubba Huckaby.

He left behind his wife and two young children.

This year the festival is raising money to help fund the children’s education.

“The communities come together to have an event for our children our two girls Zoe and AnBerlyn for their education fund. I don’t really think that they know what’s going on right now but it will one day they will, and they will be so grateful,” said Jessi Allen.

And it’s not just the Allen family the community is rallying around.

Hannah Hitchcock’s medical fund will be receiving half of the proceeds.

She has spent a lot of time in the hospital undergoing surgery to remove multiple tumors.

“Well you know I think their really grateful they’re really appreciative of it they’re really excited to see all the people come out and be supportive of them and I think that’s the biggest part of it is just coming out and being a community and working together to help each other,” said Lyndsey Beck.

Jessi Allen knows that Hayden would be happy that the community has come together to help his family.

“He would be beside himself. He would’ve been so grateful,” said Jessi Allen

Both Zachary’s and Huck’s plan to keep the partnership going by hosting the festival again next year.