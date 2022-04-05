Two Lowndes Co. supervisors explain voting against sportsplex

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Lowndes County supervisors want to set the record straight on why they voted against a 12 million dollar sportsplex plan.

Jeff Smith and Leroy Brooks say the proposal should include more options.

The District 4 and 5 supervisors also believe whatever the county builds will have a direct impact on recreation in the city of Columbus.

Of concern, there’s no comprehensive plan or collective discussion about the future with city leaders.

Supervisors voted three to two on the plan to bid out, which came in underestimates.

Smith and Brooks also want more features to lure the entire community to the sportsplex because they believe African-American baseball participation is declining.

Currently, the plan calls for eight baseball fields, a multi-purpose facility, and a playground.