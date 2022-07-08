Two major companies investing in STP lumber mill in Ackerman

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – An international partnership brings a major investment and expansion to Choctaw County.

Southeastern Timber Products of Ackerman and Tolko Industries of British Columbia, Canada is investing $150 million into an expansion of the STP lumber mill in Ackerman.

The investment will give the mill the potential to more than double its current milled lumber output.

STP is a family-owned and operated producer of yellow pine dimension lumber, timber, and decking products for the treating, home building, and remodeling sectors.

Tolko and STP formed a partnership in 2018.

The expansion is expected to be finished by early 2024.