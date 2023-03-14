Two men die in Monday night crash in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two Ackerman men died in a head-on collision Monday night.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash on Highway 12 in Choctaw County just a little after 10 p.m.

MHP reported that a 1997 Ford F150 driven by 73-year-old Lloyd Bell was headed west on Highway 12 when it collided with a 2010 Toyota Tacoma driven by 30-year-old Parker McMinn Jones. Jones was traveling east on Highway 12. The area is known to locals as Log Cabin Hill.

The passenger in the Toyota Tacoma, 40-year-old Christine Renea Easley, received serious injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

