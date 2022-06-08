Two Mississippi Congressmen breeze through to the general election

Two others face a runoff challenge.

1st Congressional District Representative Trent Kelly and 2nd Congressional District Representative Bennie Thompson cruised to victory in Tuesday’s Primary.

Kelly will face Democrat Dianne Black in November eighth general election.

It’s unclear who Thompson will face on the Republican ticket. There is a runoff between Brian Flowers and Ronald Eller.

Two-term Representative Michael Guest will face MichLOCAL ael Cassidy in a runoff for the 3rd Congressional District.

Shuwaski Young will be the Democrat in that race.

On the coast, Representative Steven Palazzo is meeting Jackson County Sherif Mike Ezell for the Republican nomination.

The winner faces Democrat Johnny DuPree, the former mayor of Hattiesburg.