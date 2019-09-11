Two more men facing charges stemming from Cotton District fight

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men accused of instigating a fight captured on video in Starkville’s Cotton District have been arrested.

Harrison Porter 22, and Stephen Jernigan II, 22, were both charged with simple assault.

- Advertisement -

Porter was also charged with simple assault stemming from an incident on September 23, 2018. He is accused of assaulting a 53-year-old man on University Drive.

According to Starkville PD, the pair instigated the fight by verbally assaulting an intoxicated female.

The video of the fight on University Drive early last Sunday morning was captured in a now-viral video.

The fight remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.