Two more people indicted for bribery scheme in Jackson

gavel court trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two more people have been indicted in a Jackson bribery scheme.

Mayor Chokwe {show-que} Lumumba issued a video statement November 7, saying he had been Indicted on federal charges of bribery.

Today, Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens and City Councilman Aaron banks were also indicted by a Federal Grand Jury.

The charges are related to an undercover FBI operation that also resulted in charges against then Jackson Councilwoman Angelique Lee.

Lee pleaded guilty to Federal bribery charges.

Lumumba is maintaining his innocence.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X